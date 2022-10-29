The Stepson

Not Available

Donna May is a grief counselor who suddenly finds herself grieving and alone after the hit-and-run death of her husband, Robert. Soon after Robert's death, Donna's estranged adopted son, Kevin, appears at her house, claiming he has cleaned up his act and wants to regain her trust. Donna reluctantly takes Kevin in, although they haven't seen each other since a violent fight that she and Robert had with him five years earlier when he was caught stealing money from them. It doesn't take long for the aggressive side of Kevin's personality to emerge. He claims that Robert had been cheating on Donna, and prevents her from leaving the house or having visitors. Donna's credit cards and checks go missing and Kevin won't allow her to answer the phone. When Donna's lawyer is found dead after Kevin accused him of being a fraud, she becomes convinced that Kevin killed him and attempts to escape the house, in what may prove to be a struggle for her life.