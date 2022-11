Not Available

Keung suffers from a recurring nightmare in which a woman in red chases him down a highway and tries to kill him with a plastic toy jet. When his girlfriend Apple leaves on a business trip, Keung pounces on the chance to approach his new neighbor, Yurei, a Japanese stewardess. However, it soon becomes apparent that his new love interest is damaged goods, and that she has Keung and Apple booked first class for a flight straight to hell.