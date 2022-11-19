Not Available

Fueled by original music by members of Guns N' Roses, Bad Religion, No Doubt, Skid Row, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Hootie & The Blowfish and more... The Still Life tells the story of artist Julian Lamont who struggles to pick up the pieces of his tattered life in this poignant drama. A reclusive alcoholic, Julian creates a new art genre called Destructionism, and his works catapult him into the limelight. But as his success in the art world grows, Julian loses touch with the artist he truly desires to be, and his personal life soon tailspins out of control.