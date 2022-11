Not Available

In “The Stillness is You: Whispering the Mystery” internationally renowned teacher and author Deepak Chopra reminds us that our essential self resides in that ‘still, quiet voice within’. Dr. Chopra considers a daily practice of stillness--no matter how small--vital for success and fulfillment. Watch, relax, breathe, and turn your attention to 'the one that’s listening' as you quietly and peacefully identify with your 'inner witness.'