The Stingiest Man in Town

This cartoon version of A Christmas Carol hails from the production house of Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass--the team that brought you just about every other Christmas special you saw as a kid (including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer). Reinvented as a 49-minute musical ghost story, Stingiest stars the voice of Walter Matthau as the bedeviled Scrooge and Tom Bosley as the Jiminy Cricket-type narrator, B. Humbug, Esq.
|Walter Matthau
|Ebenezer Scrooge (voice)
|Tom Bosley
|B.A.H. Humbug (voice)
|Theodore Bikel
|Marley's Ghost (voice)
|Robert Morse
|Young Scrooge (voice)
|Dennis Day
|Nephew Fred (voice)
|Paul Frees
|Ghost of Christmas Past / Ghost of Christmas Present (voice)
