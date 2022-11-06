Not Available

The Stingiest Man in Town

  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rankin/Bass Productions

This cartoon version of A Christmas Carol hails from the production house of Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass--the team that brought you just about every other Christmas special you saw as a kid (including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer). Reinvented as a 49-minute musical ghost story, Stingiest stars the voice of Walter Matthau as the bedeviled Scrooge and Tom Bosley as the Jiminy Cricket-type narrator, B. Humbug, Esq.

Cast

Walter MatthauEbenezer Scrooge (voice)
Tom BosleyB.A.H. Humbug (voice)
Theodore BikelMarley's Ghost (voice)
Robert MorseYoung Scrooge (voice)
Dennis DayNephew Fred (voice)
Paul FreesGhost of Christmas Past / Ghost of Christmas Present (voice)

