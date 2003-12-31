The Stone Cold Truth

2003

Stone Cold Steve Austin will tell his won story, in his own words, in his own unique style. Travel all the way to England to hear the Texas Rattlesnake's two daughters Stephanie and Cassidy, on Stone Cold the dad. Journey with the Rattlesnake back to his home of Edna, Texas for the first time, this notoriously private man opens his world to you. Plus his Mom, Dad, brothers and sister discuss just how a young, polite and shy Steve Williams turned into Stone Cold Steve Austin. Get candid comments on just how the Texas Rattlesnake felt about Owen Hart before and after taking the piledriver that nearly left the Rattlesnake paralyzed, and ended it all, before the Stone Cold phenomenom ever took off.