The Kirov company dances a memorable performance of Prokfiev's "The Stone Flower," based on a fairy tale by Pavel Bazhov. When Danila (Aleksandr Gulyaev), a stone carver's apprentice, becomes an expert in shaping rare stones, the Queen of the Copper Mountain (Tatiana Terekhova) seeks him out for a special project. But his work is so exquisite that she decides to hold him captive -- and far from his beautiful bride (Anna Polikarpova).