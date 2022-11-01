The Stone Roses 20th Anniversary

Not Available

Limited three disc (two CDs + DVD) containing the original album plus a bonus disc of Lost Demos and a DVD containing an entire live performance plus music videos. Digitally remastered 20th Anniversary edition of the classic debut album from the Manchester quartet, originally released in 1989. Meshing simple, exceedingly catchy hooks with rhythmic beats, The Stones Roses led the UK's so-called Madchester scene straight into the U.S. with their eponymous debut. The Stone Roses achieved one of the most successful fusions of classic Pop songwriting and Acid House culture, and managed to snare fans from both genres. By the end of 1989, their debut landed on many Top Ten lists for that year. Though the band never realized the same triumphs on their second and final album, repercussions of their debut album's classic pop songwriting and bright riffs could be heard well into the next decade.