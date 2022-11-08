The Stoneman

Not Available

It all starts with the discovery of a mysterious mummy. Dr. Stevens brings the suspected missing-link's remains back to the United States. Soon the creature's body turns up missing and people are suddenly being brutally murdered. After languishing unreleased for several years it finally got a limited DVD release in 2005. The final print of this drive-in throwback still plays like an incompetently made salvage operation (grainy footage that often looks like dailies with time code barely covered up by black bars that move, people jiggling cars to make it appear they're moving, an actress who is clearly smiling and giggling as she's supposed to be in mortal terror, another having to move herself back into a scene, and the acting - EEGAH! THE ACTING!)