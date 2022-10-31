The Stones

Not Available

In a house in Delta, in a quiet interrupted only by the noise of the boats, a couple lives without crossing each other. He is a writer waiting for the words; she is an alienated employee of the Exterminator House . The relationship crisis (with the domestic, with the other, with the writing, with the present) seems to last in personal trips mixing loneliness and something hypnotic about this world. There is a contemplative realism that contains everything, partly as a perplexed look, but also as a way to analyze a strange corruption where the ordinary is transformed, where the mundane is reflected in the rippling waters of the river until it reflects another face. But an unexpected change in the course of a character will change his life and the tone of the film... This debut film directed, written and performed by Roman Cardenas bet on a visual narrative with brief interruptions of words, where the everyday can coexist to confuse the mystery, absurdity and revelation.