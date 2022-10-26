Not Available

The Storm

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Focus Features International (FFI)

A fictional story within the historical context of the disastrous flood that engulfed the Dutch coastal province of Zeeland in 1953. When their farmhouse is destroyed by the flood, teenage mother Julia gets separated from her baby boy, whom she kept hidden in a box. She is saved from drowning by a young air force lieutenant, who agrees to go help looking for Julia's little son.

Cast

Barry AtsmaAldo Hendriks
Dirk RoofthooftJulia's father
Monic HendrickxJulia's mother
Sanne den HartoghKoos
Katja HerbersKrina
Bas KeijzerGuus

View Full Cast >

Images