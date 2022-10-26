A fictional story within the historical context of the disastrous flood that engulfed the Dutch coastal province of Zeeland in 1953. When their farmhouse is destroyed by the flood, teenage mother Julia gets separated from her baby boy, whom she kept hidden in a box. She is saved from drowning by a young air force lieutenant, who agrees to go help looking for Julia's little son.
|Barry Atsma
|Aldo Hendriks
|Dirk Roofthooft
|Julia's father
|Monic Hendrickx
|Julia's mother
|Sanne den Hartogh
|Koos
|Katja Herbers
|Krina
|Bas Keijzer
|Guus
