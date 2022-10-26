The Story of Adele H

Not Available

The story of beautiful Adèle Hugo, the second daughter of Victor Hugo, who is devastated by the accidental death of her elder sister. Hugo is living in exile on the island of Guernsey where Adèle meets and is seized by an obsessive and unrequited love for a British officer, Lt. Pinson. She follows him to Halifax, Nova Scotia, under the assumed name of Miss Lewly. While in Halifax, he rejects her, but she communicates to her parents that she has married him. Her father urges her to return home, but she destroys Pinson's hope of happiness by claiming to his actual fiancee's father, a judge, that Pinson is married to her. She follows him to Barbados, West Indies, where he is posted and assumes the name of Mrs. Pinson. By the time he catches up with Adèle, she does not acknowledge or recognize him. Returned to Paris, the Third Republic now established, she is placed in an asylum by her father. She dies in Paris in 1915, in her 85th year.