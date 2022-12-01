The Story of Afanti

Not Available

In the Turpan Mosque Square, the Prince's minister is calling all the peasants to do hard labour in the royal garden, and the Mullah Nasreddin, who is accidentally riding a donkey through the place, is also being taken to the Prince's royal garden. On the construction site, the laborers were transporting stones under the scorching sun, while the tax officer Wari Khan was brandishing his whip vigorously. Mullah Nasreddin sang a song for the poor peasants and attracted the Prince's attention, and he was brought to the prince.