The Story of Amy Carmichael

    Documentary, Faith & Spirituality Documentaries, Biographical Documentaries, Inspirational Biographies, Faith & Spirituality - This penetrating documentary profiles the life of Christian missionary Amy Carmichael, from her young adulthood when she was called to the Lord's work to her continuing legacy of charitable deeds. After extensive mission work in her native Northern Ireland, Carmichael traveled to the mysterious land of India, where she founded the Dohnavur Fellowship, an organization devoted to the rescue, care and education of hundreds of impoverished children.

