The Story of an Old Woman was filmed in one shot without any cutting or pasting. Annotation from author: In this film I wanted to show how the one person can be violent and aggressive, and the other one helpless and defenseless. Our heroes hide their flaws behind the beautiful words and actions. Unfortunately a betrayal of the family became more common, and the opportunity to get hit in the back from the nearest person is already a reality. The film is about the family relationship, happiness and sorrow. The main thing is to stay human in all circumstances.