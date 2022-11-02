The Story of Coffee: The History of Coffee & How to Make the Perfect Cup

Not Available

One of the single greatest pleasures known to mankind, a stimulating drink that continues to inspire innovation in manufacture and invention, and a beverage that most people cannot wake up nor live without. The Story of Coffee will take you on an appetizing journey from its origins in Ethiopia right up to modern day coffee house culture where the cappuccino, espresso, and latte have given coffee drinkers a new vocabulary, not to mention an entire new range of coffee experiences to savor. This program will not only tell you everything you need to know about coffee styles, blends, roasts, and caffeine contents, but it will also show you how to make a great cup of coffee every time. So sit back, relax, and let the magic of coffee brew its own delightful tale.