1957

The Story of Esther Costello

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 1957

Studio

Romulus Films

Eighteen-year-old Esther has been deaf and blind since the accident which killed her mother. Wealthy Margaret Landi, a native of Esther's village in Ireland, is talked into helping to educate and possibly heal Esther. Margaret grows to love Esther as a daughter, but finds Esther's innocence threatened by sleazy promoters and her own sleazy ex-husband. Radiant performance by Heather Sears. Based on a book that nearly had Helen Keller's co-workers suing for libel due to perceived parallels between Carlo Landi and the husband of Annie Sullivan

Cast

Rossano BrazziCarlo Landi
Heather SearsEsther Costello
Lee PattersonHarry Grant
Ron RandellFrank Wenzel
Fay ComptonMother Superior
Maureen DelaneyJennie Costello

View Full Cast >

Images