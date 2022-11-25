The Story of Film: An Odyssey. American Cinema of the 70s. S1E9

Not Available

The Story of Film examines American cinema in the period of 1967-1979 also known as New American Cinema. Films of this time generally fell into three types: satirical films that mocked society and the times, dissident films that challenged the conventional style of cinema, and assimilationist films that rework old studio genres with new techniques. Satirical films include the work of Frank Tashlin, Buck Henry, Mike Nichols, Robert Altman, and Milos Forman. Dissident films include the work of Dennis Hopper, Robert Altman, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Paul Schrader, Charles Burnett, and Woody Allen. Assimilationist films include the work of Peter Bogdanovich, Sam Peckinpah, and Terrence Malick. It also looks at the assimilationist classics Cabaret (1972), The Godfather (1972), and Chinatown (1974).