The Story of Film: An Odyssey. Cinema Today and the Future. S1E15

The Story of Film looks at film in the 2000's and considers innovations that will drive film forward to the future. It looks at the work of documentary filmmakers like Michael Moore, Nicolas Philibert, Douglas Gordon, and Philippe Parreno. It also looks at filmmakers inspired by documentaries and realism including Paul Greengrass and Andrew Dominik,. It also looks at contemporary film around the world including Turkey (Nuri Bilge Ceylan), Romania (Cristi Puiu), Argentina (Lucrecia Martel), Mexico (Carlos Reygadas), Korea (Lee Chang-Dong, Bong Joon-ho, Park Chan-wook), the United States (David Lynch, Darren Aronofsky, James Cameron), Sweden (Roy Andersson), Canada (Roger Avary), Thailand (Apichatpong Weerasethakul), and Russia (Alexander Sokurov). An epilogue considers the future of film-making and discusses Christopher Nolan's Inception (2010) and Michel Gondry's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004).