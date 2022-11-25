The Story of Film: An Odyssey. European New Wave. S1E7

Not Available

The Story of Film examines European cinema in the period of 1957-1964. It first looks at the works of influential directors Ingmar Bergman, Robert Bresson, Jacques Tati, and Federico Fellini. It examines the French New Wave Movement including the work of Agnès Varda, Alain Resnais, François Truffaut, and Jean-Luc Godard). It then looks at New Wave filmmakers in Italy (Pier Paolo Pasolini, Sergio Leone, Luchino Visconti, and Michelangelo Antonioni). Finally, it looks at the New Wave directors in Spain (Marco Ferreri, Luis Buñuel) and Sweden (Vilgot Sjöman).