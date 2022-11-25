The Story of Film: An Odyssey. Movies to Change the World. S1E10

Not Available

The Story of Film examines world cinema in the period of 1969-1979. It looks at the work of filmmakers in Germany (Wim Wenders, R. W. Fassbinder, Margarethe von Trotta, and Werner Herzog), Italy (Pier Paolo Pasolini and Bernardo Bertolucci), Britain (Ken Russell, Donald Cammell, and Nicolas Roeg), Australia (Peter Weir and Gillian Armstrong), and Japan (Noriaki Tsuchimoto and Kazuo Hara). It also looks at the development of Third Cinema which criticizes the commoditization of film and sees film as a way to fight social injustice. It looks at filmmakers from Algeria (Assia Djebar), Senegal (Ousmane Sembene, Djibril Diop Mambety, and Safi Faye), and Ethiopia (Haile Gerima). It also looks at Kurdish filmmaker Yilmaz Guney and Chilean directors Patricio Guzman and A lejandro Jodorowsky.