The Story of Film: An Odyssey. New American Independents & the Digital Revolution. S1E14

The Story of Film looks at American and Australia cinema in the 1990s and examines the rise of digital film-making which allows for the crafting of scenes that would otherwise be impossible. It looks at the innovative effects work of Ridley Scott, James Cameron, and Steven Spielberg and discusses the popular CGI animated film Toy Story (1995). It also look at the low-budget The Blair Witch Project (1999) which was primarily shot on video. It looks at the rise of post-Moderism in American film and examines the work of Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Oliver Stone, Joel and Ethan Coen, Gus Van Sant, Matthew Barney, and Paul Verhoeven. It also looks at directors in New Zealand and Australia including Jane Campion and Baz Luhrmann.