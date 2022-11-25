Not Available

The Story of Film: An Odyssey. New Boundaries: World Cinema in Africa, Asia & Latin America. S1E13

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    The Story of Film looks at world cinema in the period of 1990-1998 the waning days of the celluloid era and the birth of the digital age. It first looks at the cinema of Asia and filmmakers in Iran (Samira Makhmalbaf, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, and Abbas Kiarostami), China (Wong Kar-wai), Taiwan (Tsai Ming-liang and Hou Hsiao-Hsien), Japan (Shinya Tsukamoto, Hideo Nakata, and Takashi Miike), Denmark (Lars von Trier), France (Mathieu Kassovitz, Bruno Dumont, and Claire Denis), Belgium (Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne), Poland (Dorota Kedzierzawska), Russia (Viktor Kossakovsky), and Austria (Michael Haneke).

