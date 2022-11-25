The Story of Film: An Odyssey. New Directors, New Form. S1E8

Not Available

The Story of Film examines world cinema in the period of 1965-1969 when New Wave Cinema swept the world and gave rise to a whole new generation of filmmakers. It first looks at the work of director Roman Polanski before turning to Czech filmmakers Jiri Trnka, Milos Forman, and Vera Chytilova, It then looks at directors in Hungary (Miklos Jancso), the Soviet Union (Andrei Tarkovsky and Sergei Parajanov), Japan (Nagisa Oshima and Shohei Imamura), India (Ritwik Ghatak), Brazil (Glauber Rocha), Iran (Forugh Farrokhzad), and Senegal (Ousmane Sembene). It also examines director in England including Karel Reisz, Ken Loach, and Richard Lester. Finally it turns to America and a growing movement of innovative film-makers in the late 60s including Robert Drew, John Cassavetes, Alfred Hitchcock, Andy Warhol, Haskell Wexler, Dennis Hopper, and Stanley Kubrick.