The Story of Film: An Odyssey. The Arrival of Sound. S1E4

Not Available

The Story of Film looks at the films of the 1930s and the development of "talking pictures". Sound requires the use of sound stages and this effects lighting and cinematography. It looks at Rouben Mamoulian's musical Love Me Tonight. It looks at the development of film genres in Hollywood: horror films, gangster films, musicals, westerns, comedies, and animated cartoons. It then looks overseas to look at the work of French filmmakers (Jean Cocteau, Jean Vigo, Marcel Carne, Jean Renoir), South American filmmakers (Mário Peixoto), Poland (Stefan and Franciszka Themerson), Germany (Leni Riefenstahl), and England (Hitchcock).