The Story of German Beer

This documentary looks at the history of beer starting with the Sumerians who invented it 5.000 years ago through to the leading export of today and the new trend of the future: craft beer. Prost! Prince Luitpold of Bavaria: if Germany were still a monarchy, he would be the King of Bavaria. What does this have to do with beer? His Highness brewed one of the best beers in Bavaria. It’s no wonder that he does, since it was one of his ancestors that introduced the Reinheitsgebot (German purity law) in 1516. The only ingredients permitted are hops, malt and water. 500 years of pure beer. 500 years of pure beer – without chemicals, flavour enhancers or colour additive additives as is common in the rest of the world. There are 5,000 different beers in Germany, produced in more than 1,300 breweries. Great beer has always been synonymous with Germany. Let’s find out why!