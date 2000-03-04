2000

"The Story of Jesus for Children" is a video/DVD which will give every child, both churched and unchurched, a chance to see and hear the gospel of Jesus in a way he/she can understand, in every possible language worldwide. (see our Languages page for current list). "The Story of Jesus for Children" provides a solution to the challenge of teaching children the truth about God and His Son Jesus. The video allows children to hear and see the whole story at once, answering questions in clear and concrete terms, and providing fast action. *(The dialogue of the original "JESUS" film was taken from the Gospel of Luke. It has been translated into more than 1,000 languages and has had more than 6 billion viewings worldwide since 1979, making "JESUS" the most-watched film in history.)