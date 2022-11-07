The Story of Lady Arang

Not Available

As a chief of town is dispatched to Mil-Yang and each time the chief dies on the first day, the government looks for a volunteer to be the chief of Mil-Yang regardless of social position. So Chil-Deok, a peddler, takes that job. As night falls, a ghost appears and asks him to resolve her resentment. Her story is this : Her name is Arang, and she is daughter of former chief of town Jeong Yun-Seo. She is in love with Kim, son of a ruined noble family. As her father is angry at their love, Yoon Do-Seung makes an ill use of Jeong's wrath. Kim is killed in Yoon's trap and Arang is too killed when she tris to run away. Chil-Deok takes Arang's body out of a well and punishes Yoon Do-Seung to resolve her resentment. After that he leaves the town.