All the children in town mock the local hunchback, Mook (Johannes Maus), until the day he amazes them with his thrilling life story in this family adventure. As a boy, Mook set out to find the Merchant of Good Fortune. Instead, he discovers magical items that earn him a job in the sultan's court, where he uses his powers to help the prince win the hand of the princess. This was one of East Germany's most beloved and successful children's films.