Lin Jin, a solider of the New Fourth Army, stayed in Liubao village with his Army. During Lin Jin's stay, he fell in love with a local girl, Ermeizi. However, he had to leave Liubao with his troops for several years. Lin Jin and Ermeizi lost contact during the war after Lin Jin had left Liubao. Years later, Jin returns to Liubao where he finds Ermeizi again.