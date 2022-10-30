Not Available

The Story of Marie and Julien

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinemaundici

Julien lives alone with his cat. He dreams of Marie, and a few minutes later, he sees her on the street and makes a date. He asks her to move in with him, and she does. Her boyfriend is dead, the rest of her past a mystery. Although they quickly seem to fall in love, she sometimes pulls away suddenly from Julien, is distant, and spends the night in a hotel. She also dreads something imminent and warns Julien that if he missteps, he will lose her and all memory of her. Julien responds by digging into her past: what explains her remodeling an upstairs garret room, her nightly dreams, her fears? What can Julien, now desperately in love, do when he learns why? Can either rescue the other?

Cast

Anne BrochetMadame X
Olivier Cruveillerl'éditeur
Nicole Garcial'amie
Jerzy RadziwiłowiczJulien Müller
Emmanuelle BéartMarie

