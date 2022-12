Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Interviews with Charles Cross, Jonathan Poneman, Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl (Nirvana), Les McKeown (Bay City Rollers), Doug Fieger (The Knack), Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Adam Duritz (Counting Crows), Kim Deal (The Pixies/The Breeders), Frank Black (The Pixies), Courtney Love, Mike Fasand (Warrant), Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Bret Michaels (Poison), Jack Endino, Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) and others.