He was originally a powerful and implacable enemy of Jesus, determined to stop the spread of Christ’s message. His dramatic conversion changed the course of history. From his education in Jerusalem under the Rabii Gamaliel to his exhortations on behalf of Christianity throughout the Mediterranean, The Story of Paul the Apostle explores the life and legacy of the greatest missionary of the early Church. Theologians reflect on the importance of his upbringing to his success in spreading the Word, and in-depth analysis of his writings – some of the earliest Christian documents extant – shed light not just on the origins of Christianity, but in the man who helped ensure its survival.