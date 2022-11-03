Not Available

The Story of Pure Love

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei

Junai Monogatari AKA Story of Pure Love is about two poor youths, Mitsuko and Kando, rebelling against society in various ways, who are desperately trying to be together despite tortuous circumstances. The film depicts their lives as thieves, menial laborers who can get little pay, society outcasts, and of course, lovers. Junai Monogatari depicts, mostly, their struggles within the Japanese reformatory system and Mitsuko's worsening sickness.

Cast

Shinjiro Ebara
Hitomi Nakahara
Eiji Okada
Isao Kimura
Yoshi Katô

