1952

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 25th, 1952

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Young Robin Hood, in love with Maid Marian, enters an archery contest with his father at the King's palace. On the way home his father is murdered by henchmen of Prince John. Robin takes up the life of an outlaw, gathering together his band of merry men with him in Sherwood Forest, to avenge his father's death and to help the people of the land that Prince John are over taxing.

Cast

Joan RiceMaid Marian
Peter FinchSheriff of Nottingham
James HayterFriar Tuck
James Robertson JusticeLittle John
Martita HuntQueen Eleanor
Hubert GreggPrince John

Images