The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men

Young Robin Hood, in love with Maid Marian, enters an archery contest with his father at the King's palace. On the way home his father is murdered by henchmen of Prince John. Robin takes up the life of an outlaw, gathering together his band of merry men with him in Sherwood Forest, to avenge his father's death and to help the people of the land that Prince John are over taxing.
|Joan Rice
|Maid Marian
|Peter Finch
|Sheriff of Nottingham
|James Hayter
|Friar Tuck
|James Robertson Justice
|Little John
|Martita Hunt
|Queen Eleanor
|Hubert Gregg
|Prince John
