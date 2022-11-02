The Story of Seabiscuit

Horse trainer Shawn O'Hara and his lovely niece, Margaret, come to America to escape the memory of an accident involving Margaret's brother, Danny. Working with thoroughbreds in Kentucky, Shawn takes a liking to a yearling named Seabiscuit, and fights to convince the horse's owner that the tiny horse with big knees will become a top-notch racehorse. Meanwhile, Margaret begins a tentative relationship with jockey Ted Knowles, but is haunted by her brother's death in a steeplechase spill. Written by Ray Hamel
|Barry Fitzgerald
|Shawn O'Hara
|Lon McCallister
|Ted Knowles
|Rosemary DeCamp
|Mrs. Charles S. Howard
|Donald MacBride
|George Carson
|Pierre Watkin
|Charles S. Howard
|William Forrest
|Thomas Milford
