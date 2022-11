Not Available

The "Shelley v. Kraemer" U.S. Supreme Court decision is considered one of the most important rulings in the history of the country. This 1948 case ended the practice of "restrictive real estate covenants" dictating where people could, and could not, live based on issues of race, color, creed, and national origin. Described here are the actions of the brave people who fought to bring this about . —Jeffrey S. Copeland