The Story of SPACEGHOSTPURRP

Three part documentary about SpaceGhostPurrp. Spaceghostpurrp is a name surrounded in controversy, his countless beefs, twitter antics, name changes and rumours of being bipolar have lead to a poor perception in the mainstream and amongst his enemy’s fanbases despite his contributions to the thriving underground Soundcloud scene. While mixtapes like blackland radio 666 and the album mysterious phonk gained some mainstream attention during the height of his career, most people think of Purpp as a washed up rapper who squandered his potential to make it big alongside ASAP rocky. However there is allot more to SGP’s story then what most people are lead to believe.