The Story of Tea: The History of Tea & How to Make the Perfect Cup

    One of the most refreshing, alluring, and ancient of drinks and one that has sparked many a war, tea continues to grow in popularity on a daily basis. Ranging from the health-promoting properties of Chinese green tea and the full-on flavor of Indian Assam tea, to the elite Darjeeling and pungent Earl Grey teas, there's a brew for every occasion. Covering the manufacture, brewing, and wide assortment of blends, this fascinating program will take you on a journey of discovery that will leave you with a new appreciation of tea's magic and the knowledge of how to make the perfect cup every time!

