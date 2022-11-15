The Story of the Rolling Stones

Not Available

The Rolling Stones are one of the greatest and most influential rock bands of our time having sold in excess of 200 million records worldwide. This fascinating programme tells the story of the early days of the band and how they became The Rolling Stones we know today. Jagger and Richards were childhood friends becoming reacquainted in 1960 at Dartford Railway Station due to their love of music. Later meeting Brian Jones who in 1962 went on to form The Rolling Stones. The story of the early Stones is very much a tale of how Brian Jones forged the band with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and became a key catalyst in the creation of their early sound. But whether it was the pressures of early fame or through his addiction to drugs his role in the band became untenable. Even though he is credited as originally forming the band he was eventually over shadowed by Jagger and Richard and his role gradually diminished until in June 1969 he was asked to leave.