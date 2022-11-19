Not Available

The 'Story of the RS Fords' charts the development of one of the most exciting, desirable and recognizable performance badges in motoring. The RS name developed from Ford s ultra-successful rally program, and today is to be found on the most highly sought-after Fords on the road, The DVD is packed with action footage and mouth-watering close-ups of the most significant Ford cars to bear the RS badge. We start in the early days of the Escort, and the historic London to Mexico Rally, and travel right through to the present day to look at best-selling vehicles like the Ford Focus RS. Along the way there are all the intriguing tales of the Capri, Sierra Cosworth, Fiesta Turbo and more which would be given the RS treatment. Ford RS is a part of motorsport heritage and this DVD shows why it is a name which continues to thrill motoring enthusiasts.