Not Available

North Africa 1943. The SAS tally of enemy planes has surpassed 400. Hitler is enraged. "These men are dangerous and should be hunted down at all costs..." A precedent had been set that would never falter. The SAS was born. This is the remarkable story of Britain's elite fighting regiment. Diverse and multi faceted, it encompases the relentless spectrum of human conflict. From the inhospitable deserts of North Africa to the deep, uncharted jungles of Borneo, whether it is scaling the precipitous Jebel Akdhar at night fully laden, or abseiling through the blast shattered windows of the Iranian Embassy - The SAS continue to redifine the role of special forces worldwide. Using previously unseen footage and rare interviews, the story of the SAS provides an account of unparalleled tenacity and heroism. The SAS: Who Dares Wins.