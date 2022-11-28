Not Available

Vinh is an Amerasian child, born to a US serviceman and a Vietnamese mother. At the end of the Vietnam war, there were as many as 100,000 Amerasian children in Vietnam. Later, the US allowed a few Amerasians to migrate to their father's country. "The Story of Vinh" follows Vinh's difficult path to assimilate the new country. "The Story of Vinh" begins his dazed arrival at JFK to his struggle that he couldn't measure up to the hopes and the demand from the new home. He found his identity to become a member of the notorious Vietnamese gang "Born to Kill." However, it didn't provide Vinh a future. His story ends in prison.