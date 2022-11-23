The Story of Willow Run

Not Available

This Ford Motor Company promotional film describes its huge aircraft factory at Willow Run, east of Ypsilanti, Michigan. The plant made B-24 Liberator heavy bombers during World War II. At peak capacity, one four-engine B-24 rolled out the door every 55 minutes. The plant combined parts fabrication with final assembly under one roof, and employed up to 42,000 workers. This film also provides a detailed description of each stage of construction of a B-24, including parts manufacture, assembly, and flight test.