The Story of X-Circle

Not Available

The story unveils the mysterious world of Club X, one of Thailand’s most famous urban legends. Club X is a hidden community where people from all walks of life gather to discuss their most bizarre sexual experiences. The members include a photographer who supplies a special service for club members, a quiet student who runs a porn website, a porn retailer who loves to expose himself in public, a yuppie addicted to phone sex and a psychiatrist with a mental problem of his own. However, their activities soon start to attract attention when a Club X members stalks a famous actress and photographs her naked. The police send Ja, an experienced policewoman, to investigate the Club.