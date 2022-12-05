The Story of Yellowstone National Park

Not Available

Marvel at "Old Faithful" erupting, vast rolling forests, abundant wildlife, thundering waterfalls, gurgling hot springs and mud pots, and the beautiful, haunting wilderness. Over 2.2 million acres located in the northwest corner of Wyoming, the great Yellowstone National Park was founded in 1872. The superb camera work of Dale Johnson and Bob Landis captures the natural wonders that captivated the early mountain men of the 1840s: petrified forests, mountains of glass and rivers that cooked fish. Thrill to rare and dramatic wildlife action; an antelope doe chasing a coyote from her young, a grizzly pursuing an elk in a life and death chase, a coyote matching wits with an otter; northern elk migrating in deep snow and bighorn sheep in mating battles. See the Yellowstone fire of 1988, and the charred land in full bloom. Ride with a park range into the backcountry. Enjoy a stagecoach ride to a sunrise cookout. It's all here, the magic of the great Yellowstone.