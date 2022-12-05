The Story Won't Die

Not Available

Revolution in exile is an everyday practice for ten artists after fleeing their homeland due to the Syrian uprising. Surviving the largest displacement of refugees in modern history creates a difficult path for those rebuilding their lives, but a rapper, dancer, visual artist, post-rock musician and more choose to express their experiences through their art. Residing in different parts of Europe, these artists reflect on life before and after the war. Rather than staying quiet or trying to forget, they remain uncensored as they use their creativity to resist the Syrian government from abroad. These are their lives and their story will never die.