Not Available

The Straits of Love and Hate

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shinko

The most complex film of this period is perhaps the least known: The Straits of Love and Hate (1937), loosely inspired by Tolstoy’s much-filmed Resurrection, which had been one of the staples of Japanese film adaptation in the silent era. Here the balance between distance and involvement is perfectly achieved – one sympathizes profoundly with the ill-treated heroine while remaining aware of the social conditions which create her plight. In fact, of all Mizoguchi’s prewar films, this is the most positive in its feminism: his heroine is not doomed, but permitted to rebel successfully against the cruel patriarch who seeks to separate her from her child.

Cast

Taizô Fukami
Seizaburô KawazuYoshitaro Suzuki
Kaoru NobeSatako
Masao ShimizuKenkichi, Owner of Inn
Ichirô SugaiSanjuro Mori
Haruo TanakaKinkichi's friend, Hirose

View Full Cast >

Images