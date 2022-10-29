Not Available

The Strange Awakening

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Peter Chance (Lex Barker) suffers a blow to the head and wakes up with amnesia in a luxurious home, where a doctor and several women tell him he's a missing heir who's inherited millions. But Peter soon suspects something is not quite right with their story. He sets out to learn the truth before he's forced to sign a document that purportedly finalizes the transfer of the estate. This drama is based on Hugh Wheeler's novel Puzzle for Fiends.

Cast

Lex BarkerPeter Chance
Carole MathewsSelena Friend
Lisa GastoniMarny Friend
Nora SwinburneMrs. Friend
Peter DyneleyDr. Rene Normand

