The Strange Case of Angelica

A magical tale about a young photographer who falls madly in love with a woman he can never have, except in his dreams. Late one night, Isaac is summoned by a wealthy family to take the last photograph of a young bride, Angelica, who mysteriously passed away. Arriving at their estate, Isaac is struck by Angelica's beauty, but when he looks through his lens, something strange happens - the young woman appears to come to life. From that moment, Isaac will be haunted by Angelica day and night.
|Leonor Silveira
|Mãe
|Filipe Vargas
|Marido
|Ricardo Trêpa
|Isaac
|Paulo Matos
|Homem da Gabardine
|Luís Miguel Cintra
|Engenheiro
|Ana Maria Magalhães
|Clementina
