2010

The Strange Case of Angelica

  • Drama

Release Date

December 28th, 2010

Studio

Filmes do Tejo

A magical tale about a young photographer who falls madly in love with a woman he can never have, except in his dreams. Late one night, Isaac is summoned by a wealthy family to take the last photograph of a young bride, Angelica, who mysteriously passed away. Arriving at their estate, Isaac is struck by Angelica's beauty, but when he looks through his lens, something strange happens - the young woman appears to come to life. From that moment, Isaac will be haunted by Angelica day and night.

Cast

Leonor SilveiraMãe
Filipe VargasMarido
Ricardo TrêpaIsaac
Paulo MatosHomem da Gabardine
Luís Miguel CintraEngenheiro
Ana Maria MagalhãesClementina

